HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (CBS) — It was a frightening scene in Mercer County Friday as a huge crane toppled onto a home. The incident was caught on camera, and now the homeowner is facing a big repair job.

Thankfully, no one was hurt when the 63,000-pound crane toppled onto the home. As the investigation continues — the homeowner is speaking out.

Gary Huy watched the nightmare unfold right in front of him — the moment a crane fell on his Mercer County home.

“It didn’t really sound noisy, it was a slow topple — very quiet actually,” Huy said.

According to police, a Lift Techs Crane and Rigging Company crew was near the 100 block of Miry Brook Road trying to remove a tree from behind a home around 11:30 a.m. when its crane partially overturned.

“I’m calling it a Christmas miracle, nobody got hurt and the house can be fixed,” Huy said.

Thankfully no one was hurt and the damage to Huy’s home is not extensive. Neighbors described the aftermath.

“We see this fire truck come by our house and then a little later the street is lined with like news reporters, township, PSE&G — all the workers! We were down there and they were digging up this gas line and then we had to move back,” 8-year-old Brayden Schafer said.

Even an 8-year-old knows how badly this accident could have ended.

“I was just glad that nobody was injured or anything,” Brayden said.

Officials have not said how the crane ended up on top of the home.