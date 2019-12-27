Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a building in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia. The vehicle crashed into an Amazon fulfillment center on the 4200 block of Richmond Street just before midnight Thursday.
Eyewitness News is told the driver ran away from the scene.
It is unclear if the driver was injured at this time.
The building was closed at the time of the accident and no one was injured inside.
