ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect has surrendered to police in Allentown after an hours-long standoff. Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside of a home along the 700 block of North Meadow Lane early Thursday morning.
Residents were asked to avoid the area during the standoff but have been allowed to return to their homes.
INCIDENT UPDATE – The incident in the area of N. Meadow St. / W. Tilghman St. has been made safe. Residents in the area are able to get in and out as needed. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released later today #AllentownPolice
— Allentown PD (@AllentownPolice) December 26, 2019
So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.
