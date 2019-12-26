  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Allentown News, Local, Local TV

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect has surrendered to police in Allentown after an hours-long standoff. Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside of a home along the 700 block of North Meadow Lane early Thursday morning.

Residents were asked to avoid the area during the standoff but have been allowed to return to their homes.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.

Comments