By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local, Local TV

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — Five inmates overdosed on drugs after someone smuggled them into the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Delaware County. The inmates were revived with Narcan and taken to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday night.

The prison says more than half of its inmates suffer from addiction when they’re admitted.

In a statement, prison leaders say not only is it illegal to smuggle drugs into prison but “people who pursue these unlawful actions only hurt their friends and family members who are trying to fight addiction.”

 

