By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cherry Hill Mall, Holiday Shopping, Local, Local TV

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — If your teen wants to hang out at the Cherry Hill Mall after Christmas, they’ll need an adult with them. From 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Dec. 26, all shoppers 17 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

Anyone 17 and under will have to provide proof of age.

Members of the Cherry Hill Police Department will be patrolling the inside of the mall as well as parking lots.

One parent or supervising adult may accompany up to four youths.

Police also mentioned that anyone not acting responsibly will be escorted from the mall and those who engage in criminal behavior will be arrested.

