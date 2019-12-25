Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas has arrived and some procrastinators might still have some shopping to do. Despite most stores being closed for the holiday, several chains will be open.
Pharmacies CVS and Walgreens are both open on Christmas although hours may vary.
If you need a caffeine fix, not to worry—Starbucks will be open, with hours depending on location.
If you did not cook or you do not plan on cooking, there are several places you can visit. Including Denny’s, which is open 24 hours and Dunkin’ Donuts, where hours vary by location.
