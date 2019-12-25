Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Did you receive a gift that you do not like? You are not alone, a recent study found that 77% of people plan to return a present this year.
According to USA Today, the biggest return day of the year is not the day after Christmas.
It is actually Jan. 2.
That is when an estimated 1.9 million gifts will be brought back to the store.
If you want to limit frustration when returning, be sure to have your receipt and familiarize yourself with the store’s return policy.
