  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Holiday Gift Return, Local, Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Did you receive a gift that you do not like? You are not alone, a recent study found that 77% of people plan to return a present this year.

According to USA Today, the biggest return day of the year is not the day after Christmas.

It is actually Jan. 2.

That is when an estimated 1.9 million gifts will be brought back to the store.

If you want to limit frustration when returning, be sure to have your receipt and familiarize yourself with the store’s return policy.

Comments