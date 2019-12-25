PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death in Olney. Officers arrived to the 5600 block of Mascher Street Wednesday morning to find a 35-year-old woman lying in the road suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
A 33-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.
Police say six children ranging between 8 and 16 years old were witnesses. Officials believe all of the people involved are related.
“For this to happen early on Christmas morning. On a day that should be a family day, a peaceful day, it just makes it that much more hard to conceive it,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “It makes it that much more hard to understand.”
A 14-year-old was also found with stab wounds to his thigh.
He is currently at the hospital in stable condition.
You must log in to post a comment.