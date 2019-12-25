AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) — Prosecutors in Montgomery County say a man has been arrested for murdering his father inside their home in Ambler. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges against 28-year-old Maximillian Han on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Upper Dublin Township police were called to a home shortly before 2 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Hood Lane. Officers found Jinhan Han lying on the living room floor, bleeding from his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say his injuries were consistent with a beating, which an autopsy confirmed Tuesday, ruling his death was a result of “multiple blunt and sharp injuries.”
Investigators say bloody towels were found at the home and other evidence suggesting someone was trying to clean up the scene. Officers recovered a box-cutter knife near the body and found a butcher-style knife with a broken blade tip in the kitchen.
Maximillian Han was arrested on Tuesday and is facing murder charges, tampering with/fabricating evidence and related charges.
