



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ice skating, S’mores and the Philadelphia 76ers were just some of the sights and sounds of the holiday season that was felt throughout the City of Brotherly Love on Christmas. Philadelphia has something for everyone to enjoy, even for those who are less traditional.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park was packed all day with people putting their spin on this Christmas holiday and all around town, people made up their own traditions Wednesday.

S’mores and a trip around the ice rink was the name of the game at Winterfest.

“We enjoying life. Life is good. That’s what it is. It’s all about life,” Neff Riggs said.

Many families bucked the typical religious Christmas celebrations and opted to do something different Wednesday, whether that was taking in a movie or seeing the Sixers beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 121-109, at the Wells Fargo Center.

“It’s definitely about being with family. The Sixers are having a great year, getting to play the Bucks. What a great team, seeing Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. It’s just a really good time to come out,” Chris Rodden said.

With much of everything else closed in the city, the National Museum of American Jewish History opened its doors for the 30th annual Being Blank at Christmas.

People from all walks of life enjoyed live music, arts and crafts as well as film screenings.

Look who I interviewed on this Christmas Day @scotusginsburg! Well, not really but it was great hanging out with the folks at the @NMAJH (the cardboard cut out is life size) @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/oIP5N1x5mP — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) December 25, 2019

“Many people do celebrate Christmas, many people don’t. And here, they can come and find fun, family, community,” Emily August said.

Museum administrators say the event isn’t heavy on religious teachings, but this year, Christmas coincides with the fourth night of Hanukkah.

Families say they were just happy to have a place to go.

“Everywhere is closed. You don’t want to just sit at home with little kids and this is better than just sitting at home. It’s an amazing time,” April Delgado said.

The Ice Rink at Dilworth Park doesn’t shut down with the end of the Christmas season. It’s open through February.