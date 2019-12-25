  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMAn American Christmas
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A warning for pet owners this holiday season some of the food you are eating could be dangerous for your four-legged friend. The American Kennel Club says Poultry bones, like those from a turkey, could break and splinter during digestion.

If your pets eat it, this could cause blockages or tears in the intestinal lining.

Stuffing, according to bustle, can contain ingredients with a substance that’s harmful to a dog’s red blood cells — causing some scary symptoms.

Chocolate can cause liver failure in dogs.

And blue cheese can cause muscle tremors or seizures in your dog.

The bottom line — don’t let your pet have any table scraps this holiday season — just fill their stocking with some extra dog treats.

Comments