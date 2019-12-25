HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The spirit of giving is alive in the heart of a young man in Havertown. Chase Heron spent the season as a secret Santa, leaving notes and gift cards all over town. Behind the gestures of kindness is just an 11-year-old honoring his grandfather’s memory in little ways with a big impact.

In the last few days, the memory of a grandfather has been lovingly revived all over Havertown.

The mystery man known only as “Poppop Cliff” surfaced through curious notes with attached gift cards.

Who was he?

“So this year as the 13th year without my poppop,” Chase Heron said.

Heron is Cliff Bonsall’s grandson.

For the past seven years, this Haverford Middle School student has written secret Santa cards.

“I wrote a bunch of cards out like, ‘You’re receiving this card in honor of my poppop Cliff’,” Chase said.

Each year, there’s a theme on who gets them.

For 2019, they sought out Eagles fans.

“We went to Barnaby’s, all the bars [where the Eagles fans are],” Chase said. “He was an Eagles fan.”

The message so heartfelt and simple left lucky recipients in tears, according to Facebook posts that tipped CBS3 off to the kindness of Chase.

After all, Chase never had a chance to meet the man inspiring this holiday cheer.

“It said, ‘Dear stranger, you are receiving this card in honor of my poppop Cliff. While we never got to mee him, my mom shares many stories and a love of the Philadelphia Eagles. Please enjoy a treat and the holiday season,” Chase said.

Chase’s mom requested we not reveal her identity so that their secret Santa program might continue anonymously.

But she said:

“This year was Chase’s favorite year yet. With 13 years gone, he wrote 13 cards and gifts to Eagles fans (he found those by cars parked with Eagles magnets or decals). He also managed to find one Patriots fan in the parking lot and changed the recipient from ‘Eagles fan’ to ‘you should be an Eagles fan!’ — this along would have made his Poppop one proud man.”

“We would just put it in the car door or something, or slide it in the window,” Chase said. “We tried to get away quick so they wouldn’t see.”

The generosity of a man is captured in good deeds long after his passing, leaving a community inspired by even the youngest real-life Santa Claus.

Last year, Chase’s target was truck drivers because Bonsall spent 30 years on the road.

Chase’s favorite Eagle is center Jason Kelce.