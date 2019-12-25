PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many Catholics across the Delaware Valley attended mass at Pennsylvania’s largest Catholic Church to usher in the Christmas holiday. Christmas morning began with some song and prayer for worshipers inside of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

For some, there is no other way to start Christmas– call it a tradition.

“Christmas is the birth of Jesus, we look forward to coming here every year,” one person said.

Jim Daley and his family were among many people looking forward to starting a new tradition this holiday.

“This is the first time I’ve been to the Basilica. It’s like as a Philadelphia native, a lot of times you don’t go to the liberty bell,” he said.

But the history and architecture of the cathedral drew the faithful from far and near. Including flight attendants from San Diego who are praying for peace.

“Over the last year, we’ve been traveling all over the world. It’s been neat to see all different cultures but they’re all united,” Roberto Curiel.

“What are your hopes this Christmas?” CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore asked.

“Just to have everyone be with their families,” Kaitlin Leonard said.

Archbishop Charles Chaput led midnight mass, which sees hundreds of parishioners each year.

In addition to peace, worshippers prayed for those in need of guidance and strength.

“I work at children’s hospital and when you see these parents are there and the kids don’t get to spend days with their family, you see the meaning of Christmas,” Ariel Schuck said.

Those who missed services Christmas morning were able to attend mass at noon.