PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trader Joe’s egg salad and potato salad are being recalled over possible listeria contamination. The products have already been removed from store shelves.
The recall covers the egg white salad with chives and old-fashioned potato salad.
They have a use-by date between now and Dec. 27.
If you have either salad product, throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a refund.
There are two locations in Philly — one located at 1324 Arch St. and the other at 2121 Market St.
No illnesses have been reported.
