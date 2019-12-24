



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Christmas tradition is underway at a South Philadelphia bakery. Locals are heading to Termini Brothers Bakery to pick-up those sweet treats for the holiday season.

It’s the busiest day of the year for Termini Brothers and by 6:30 a.m. customers were packed into the original location on the 1500 block of South 8th Street.

Christmas Eve mayhem at Termini Bros in South Philly. A tradition unlike any other. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Og9ZaKtHyY — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) December 24, 2019

It’s a family tradition for many and Art Sharon, of Francisville, says his family has been coming for 38 years.

“Here is Joe’s story. His mother said to him about 38 years ago, ‘Joe go get some cannolis for Christmas’ and he’s been coming here [to Termini Brothers] ever since,” Sharon said.

Termini Brothers Bakery is also raising money for the families displaced by the row home explosion which happened just a block from the bakery last week.

“As you may know, there was a tragic gas explosion just one block from our bakery last Thursday, taking lives and leaving families homeless. We are extremely thankful that our bakery was safe and want to give back to those who weren’t as lucky,” Termini’s wrote in a Facebook post.

The bakery has donation jars set up at all of their retail locations and will be giving out Termini apparel to anyone who makes a donation of $20.

The proceeds will be sent to the Passyunk Square Civic Association to distribute to the families affected.

If you are unable to stop by Termini Brothers bakery, you can still make a donation at PassyunkSquare.org.

For a full list of Termini Brothers retail locations, click here.