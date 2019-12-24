  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Marvel of this Night: Christmas at Duke University Chapel
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ‘Tis the season for lots of holiday treats. But if you’re worried about gaining weight, you might want to drink some coffee with those cookies.

A new study says drinking four cups of coffee every day can reduce weight gain from a diet high in fat and sugar.

Scientists at the University of Illinois found rats that consumed caffeine gained 16% less weight and accumulated 22% less fat than those who didn’t.

Doctors stress it’s still important to maintain a balanced diet, however.

Comments