PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ‘Tis the season for lots of holiday treats. But if you’re worried about gaining weight, you might want to drink some coffee with those cookies.
A new study says drinking four cups of coffee every day can reduce weight gain from a diet high in fat and sugar.
Scientists at the University of Illinois found rats that consumed caffeine gained 16% less weight and accumulated 22% less fat than those who didn’t.
Doctors stress it’s still important to maintain a balanced diet, however.
