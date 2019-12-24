Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The parents of a man killed during a confrontation in Rittenhouse Square will not be allowed to testify at the sentencing for the man who killed him. Sean Schellenger was stabbed to death by Michael White during a fight last year.
White was only convicted of tampering with evidence for throwing the knife.
EXCLUSIVE: Sean Schellenger’s Father Rejects Michael White’s Apology, Calls Out Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
The judge said that since Schellenger’s family is not a direct victim of that crime, they cannot give a victim impact statement.
White is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
