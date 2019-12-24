  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Marvel of this Night: Christmas at Duke University Chapel
    12:35 AMBrotherly Love
    01:05 AMInside Edition
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has died and a 20-year-old woman is in stable condition after gunfire rung out in Southwest Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. The incident happened after 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of Carroll Street.

Police say suspects fired at least 22 times, targeting a Ford Taurus that was driving down South Carrol Street.

The car crashed at South 68th Street, overturning and striking several parked cars.

(Credit: CBS3)

The teen was shot at least one time in the back shoulder area, police say. The woman was shot at least one time in the legs.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments