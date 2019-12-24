Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has died and a 20-year-old woman is in stable condition after gunfire rung out in Southwest Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. The incident happened after 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of Carroll Street.
Police say suspects fired at least 22 times, targeting a Ford Taurus that was driving down South Carrol Street.
The car crashed at South 68th Street, overturning and striking several parked cars.
The teen was shot at least one time in the back shoulder area, police say. The woman was shot at least one time in the legs.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
