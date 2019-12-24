SANTA TRACKER:NORAD Tracking Santa Claus As He Delivers Christmas Gifts Around The World
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a large fight broke out in the food court of the Willow Grove Mall resulting in chairs being thrown. On social media, there were reports of a shooting inside the mall, but police say some people mistook the sounds from the chairs as gunshots.

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Chopper 3 was over the Willow Grove Mall, where there was a heavy police presence.

No injuries have been reported.

The mall was not placed on lockdown.

The mall will close at 6 p.m., which is its regular holiday hours.

