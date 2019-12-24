Comments
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a large fight broke out in the food court of the Willow Grove Mall resulting in chairs being thrown. On social media, there were reports of a shooting inside the mall, but police say some people mistook the sounds from the chairs as gunshots.
The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Chopper 3 was over the Willow Grove Mall, where there was a heavy police presence.
No injuries have been reported.
The mall was not placed on lockdown.
The mall will close at 6 p.m., which is its regular holiday hours.
