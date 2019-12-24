



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested more than 200 people and seized several high-powered weapons after a major drug bust in North Philadelphia. The arrests happened over the course of just four days.

Investigators say getting drug dealers, drugs and guns off the streets is a win for the neighborhoods.

Officials reportedly received tips from people in the city’s Fairhill and Kensington neighborhoods about drug deals happening right before their eyes.

Police say 200 people were arrested on drugs and weapons violations.

The confiscated drugs included cocaine, crack, marijuana, heroin and other hard drugs. Police say the drugs had a street value of nearly $700,000.

They also seized almost $150,000 in cash.

Inspector Joseph Fredericksdorf says removing 21 guns off the streets will have the biggest impact on the neighborhoods.

“These guns won’t be used in future shootings obviously. So, we look at that as a win,” Inspector Fredericksdorf said.

Police are urging people to speak up.

You can give police a call while staying anonymous by using the number 215-686-TIPS.