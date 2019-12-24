PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millions of travelers are on the move Tuesday morning hoping to get to their Christmas destination in time for the holiday. It has been a busy morning at the Philadelphia International Airport but on the bright side, there have been no major delays or cancellations as of 7 a.m.
An estimated 727,000 travelers are coming through here for the holiday period, which runs through New Year’s Day.
If you’re traveling today, the TSA recommends getting to the airport two or three hours early and packing correctly.
Some travelers were worried they’d miss their flights after seeing the security lines.
“It’s long, it’s moving. I’m a procrastinator, my flight is in like 30 minutes but it’s moving,” Traci Benjamin said.
Triple A says more than 115 million Americans will travel now through New Year’s Day.
You must log in to post a comment.