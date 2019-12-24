SANTA TRACKER:NORAD Tracking Santa Claus As He Delivers Christmas Gifts Around The World
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s own Kevin Hart is helping spread some holiday cheer. Hart and his “Jumanji: The Next Level” c0-star Dwayne Johnson got all dressed up to surprise some fans at a screening of the movie.

That’s not all, though. Hart and Johnson gave their fans much more.

“Every family, every group in this theater is going to get a brand new Playstation 4,” Johnson said.

Everyone in the theater also received free movies passes for one year.

