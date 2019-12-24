



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holidays are a perfect time of the year to indulge in some treats. People are visiting famous bakeries across our area to pick up their favorite desserts.

Hundreds continued their holiday tradition by piling into the line at the Di Bruno Brothers in the Italian Market Tuesday.

Inside the Di Bruno Brothers, it’s all about the cheese.

“It’s so fresh, so delicious,” Nicole Monsalue said. “It’s honestly the freshness that you can’t go to the supermarket and get some fresh cheese and have it taste the same.”

On the outside, customers look forward to the long lines.

“We come for the line,” Lisa Mathewson said. “We love the line. This is festive. It’s Philly and it’s the holidays.”

Di Bruno Brothers opened at 7 a.m. and the owners say business is booming every year on Christmas Eve.

“My grandparents opened this store 80 years ago so we’re celebrating our 80th anniversary this year,” co-owner Emilio Mignucci said. “It’s been like this ever since I was a little kid. I’m 52 and just as a kid in this store, people would come and use this as their holiday pilgrimage.”

Many make the trip near and far.

“Oh, this is amazing,” Martha Adler. “I just moved here from Michigan a year ago so every time I come down for Christmas holidays, we always have to come down here.”

Over in Center City, a similar scene with pastries, at another Philadelphia staple.

The lines were endless at Termini Brothers Bakery.

“Ninety-nine years in the making, it’s an unbelievable experience,” Joe said. “It’s only something you can truly embrace if you’re here.”

For many, this is a generational experience.

“My grandmom, my mother, my brother, me and her so one, two, three, four generations,” Alex Ford said.

If you’re looking to buy, you should visit today by 5 p.m. because many of these stores will be closed tomorrow.