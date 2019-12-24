Comments
NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) — It’s the holiday hustle as people are rushing into stores to get their last-minute holiday shopping done. A Target in North Wales was packed all Christmas Eve day as the shoppers funneled in and out while there was a lot of foot traffic at a popular shopping district in Chesnut Hill.
But over at the newly opened Fashion District Philadelphia in Center City, it wasn’t as busy. Still, there was a steady stream of shoppers.
Kids said they have a ton of things they want for Christmas and Hanukkah.
“A my-size Repunzel doll. A microphone,” Hudson Malendes said.
“Madden 20, Nerf guns. I have a lot more, but it’s a long list,” Ryan Colisera said.
