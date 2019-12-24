Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man is recovering following a shooting and standoff in West Philadelphia. Police responded to 62nd and Callowhill Streets around 10 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of gunfire.
Two men were seen running to the roof area, where they barricaded themselves for about four hours.
The victim was found with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and was taken to Lankenau Hospital and placed in stable condition.
The two suspects were apprehended.
Police say guns and narcotics were also recovered from the roof.
