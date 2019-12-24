Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting of a 15-year-old boy outside a skating rink in Newark. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Christiana Skating Center around 9 p.m. Monday.
Police say the teen was walking through the parking lot to his ride home when he was shot twice in the lower body by an unknown suspect who fired multiple rounds.
Doctors treated him for non life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Lloyd of Troop 2 Major Crimes United at 302-365-8411.
