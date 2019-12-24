MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — ‘Tis the season for giving back and a farm in Mount Laurel is doing just that. They’re making sure everyone has a Christmas tree this year.
For those who dropped the ball, ran out of time or simply couldn’t afford a Christmas tree, a family farm in Mount Laurel came to their rescue in the spirit of Christmas. Cheyenne’s Road Market typically carries around 300 Christmas ferns every year.
On Christmas Eve, whatever stock they had left they gave away for free.
They chopped it, they trimmed it and they netted it up on top of people’s car. They say they’ve been doing it for the past 10 years and some took advantage in order to give Santa Claus a runaway for all of the presents he’ll be bringing overnight.
It serves two purposes — a chance to give back to the community for the farm and for those receiving trees, a welcomed break from holiday stress.
“We try to just help those people out who didn’t think they’d get a tree by giving them a tree free of charge,” farmer Shannon Higginbothan said. “We have people offering to pay for some of the trees, but we refuse to take any money for it today.”
The farm started the day with only 10 trees and after an hour, the field was cleared.
