PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified the teen who was gunned down in North Philadelphia on Monday. Police say 16-year-old Amir Lassiter was shot multiple times and killed while standing on his porch on the 3100 block of North 24th Street, shortly after 1:30 p.m. yesterday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“I was making an order when I heard the shots. There were eight of them. I heard four and then it was like a 30-second delay and then I heard another four,” said Giles Jones, of Peralta Hector Grocery.
“When I came out I heard yelling and ‘my brother’s shot, my brother’s shot.’ And then he said, ‘someone call 911’ and I dialed 911 for him,” Jones said.
Neighbors say they’re tired of having to bury children who were gunned down.
“Stop thinking to kill somebody is the answer, that it makes you a big man or it makes you the big guy in the neighborhood. No, it doesn’t make you any of those things. You’ve taken another life, you’ve taken another black life. You are contributing to the decline of our communities and our families,” neighbor Charlotte Murray said.
No weapon has been recovered at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
