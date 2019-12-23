BREAKING:Teen Boy Killed, 19-Year-Old Man Critically Wounded In Separate Shootings In North Philadelphia
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How rude! Philadelphia has landed in the top 10 of a not so coveted list.

According to Business Insider, the City of Brotherly Love ranks ninth when it comes to the most rude people in the country.

More than 2,000 people took part in two online poles.

They determined that Philly ranks ninth in rudeness, thanks in part to the city’s “enthusiastic” sports fans.

The top three rudest cities were New York City, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

