By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Romualda Gulbiniene, Yulia Sherman


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released the mugshot of the woman who was arrested in the hit-and-run death of an 82-year-old grandmother in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say Yulia Sherman was struck and killed on Dec. 12 by 67-year-old Romualda Gulbiniene at the intersection of Hendrix Street and Bustleton Avenue while carrying groceries.

Gulbiniene was arrested Friday and has been charged with careless driving and accidents involving death while not properly licensed.

Sherman, a grandmother of five, had just finished grocery shopping at the NetCost Market when a vehicle struck her and kept going.

(credit: CBS3)

Police say Gulbiniene was arrested after the car she was driving was discovered on surveillance video.

Police say Gulbiniene told investigators she was shopping at the same strip mall and that she didn’t hit Sherman while driving her grandson’s car.

Her bail has been set at $100,000.

