PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman took to Twitter to read some mean tweets, allowing Pennsylvanians to air their grievances on this Festivus.
Happy #Festivus! @JohnFetterman joined me to read some of the grievances you’ve aired with us on Twitter.
We sat out the feats of strength this year because I didn’t want to embarrass John in front of the entire commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/zNChUQKG1Z
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 23, 2019
“Governor Wolf looks like the guy who eats pizza with a knife and fork,” read one tweet.
“@JohnFetterman looks like a WWE heel who is managed by Tom Wolf,” wrote another Twitter user.
Festivus is a fictional holiday made popular by the TV show “Seinfeld.” It’s a day to air your grievances before the new year, and boy, some residents were creative.
Watch the full video for more.
