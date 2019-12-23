  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Price Is Right at Night
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers, Tom Wolf

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman took to Twitter to read some mean tweets, allowing Pennsylvanians to air their grievances on this Festivus.

“Governor Wolf looks like the guy who eats pizza with a knife and fork,” read one tweet.

“@JohnFetterman looks like a WWE heel who is managed by Tom Wolf,” wrote another Twitter user.

Festivus is a fictional holiday made popular by the TV show “Seinfeld.” It’s a day to air your grievances before the new year, and boy, some residents were creative.

Watch the full video for more. 

Comments