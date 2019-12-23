Comments
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A man is in police custody after officials say he barricaded himself inside of a home and fired shots at officers in Garnet Valley. This started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of Garnet Mine Road in Bethel Township.
Police negotiated with the man for several hours until he surrendered.
Officials told residents to seek shelter in the area to remain inside with their lights off.
Approximately 10 homes in the area were evacuated with 15 people taking shelter at the Bethel fire station.
No one was injured.
