SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A former Delaware County funeral home director is accused of stealing almost $1 million from customers. Prosecutors accuse William O’Leary of accepting payments for pre-paid burial contracts, but he never put that money into escrow accounts, which is required by law.
Instead, prosecutors say he steered more than $860,000 into fraudulent accounts that he set up.
O’Leary used to run the O’Leary Funeral Home in Springfield before he left the company in 2018.
He and his girlfriend, Mary Alice Kelly, are also accused of steering another $105,000 into her personal bank account.
