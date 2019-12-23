Comments
MORTON, Pa. (CBS) — A community came together Monday night to bring holiday cheer to the family of a fallen firefighter. FOP Lodge 27, IBEW 654 and the Morton-Rutledge Fire Company teamed up with other volunteers to bring the spirit of Christmas to the family of Morton-Rutledge Fire Capt. Michael Malinowski.
They brought with them toys for Malinowski’s family, as well as other gifts and food.
“I am so overwhelmed and I knew that the fire department and police and everybody was really supportive, but I just didn’t expect this much,” said Michael’s wife, Melissa Anne Malinowski.
Malinowski suffered a fatal heart attack earlier this month after a call for service. He is survived by his wife and five kids, whose ages range from 3 to 17.
