PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday was not a memorable day in Philadelphia for the Dallas Cowboys. Following their 17-9 loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys were stuck at Lincoln Financial Field for nearly two and a half hours after their charter plane was deemed “not viable.”
ALERT: Putting a crappy capper on #Cowboys night in Philly: the team’s charter plane has been deemed ‘not viable’ for the flight home to DFW. Team officials are working to find another plane. For real. pic.twitter.com/7FLnaP3CpQ
— mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) December 23, 2019
A New flight was eventually found for the team and they took off without any problems.
A number of people wasted no time trolling the Cowboys on social media after news about the team’s plane issues surfaced.
Cowboys chartered plane apparently deemed “not viable” so stuck in Philly. The jokes write themselves.
— Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) December 23, 2019
Looks like the Cowboy’s plane even had trouble making a touchdown! 🙄 Fire Jason Garrett! @dallascowboys #FireGarrett
— Benjamin Williams (@BenWilliams1776) December 23, 2019
Even the cowboys plane can’t get anything done in the air tonight. Jeez. https://t.co/SZHTc5sDcR
— Tristan (@Tristan_White15) December 23, 2019
This was truly a weekend to forget for the Dallas Cowboys.
