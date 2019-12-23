  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday was not a memorable day in Philadelphia for the Dallas Cowboys. Following their 17-9 loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys were stuck at Lincoln Financial Field for nearly two and a half hours after their charter plane was deemed “not viable.”

A New flight was eventually found for the team and they took off without any problems.

A number of people wasted no time trolling the Cowboys on social media after news about the team’s plane issues surfaced.

This was truly a weekend to forget for the Dallas Cowboys.

Comments