PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are back on the scene of a deadly row home explosion, cleaning up what’s left of several homes that were leveled in South Philadelphia. Two people were killed in the explosion and fire that shook the 1400 block of South 8th Street last Thursday.
Heavy machinery is being used to clear some of the debris left behind. Authorities say the fire that happened here was “gas fed,” but haven’t said exactly what caused it.
⚠️Heavy equipment is being used to remove debris from 8th & Reed in #SouthPhiladelphia after last week's rowhome explosion
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 23, 2019
The explosion and fire destroyed three row homes and seriously damaged two others. Authorities also have not yet released the names of the two victims who died.
Neighbors say one of the victims was on the second floor of one of the homes when the explosion happened.
“I saw all the neighbors coming this way and I ran around and saw the very brave neighbors climb up on the debris to try to save the victims,” Sharon Lobatone said.
As the cleanup continues in South Philadelphia, there are several organizations offering a helping hand, including the Passyunk Square Civic Association.
