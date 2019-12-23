BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bethel Township are dealing with an active police incident after a shooting was reported from a house in the area of 1500 block of South Garnet Mine Road. Delaware County Emergency Services issued a shelter in place advisory for the area.
Officials are telling residents to seek shelter in the area to remain inside with their lights off.
Update: SHELTER IN PLACE for the area of 1500 South Garnet Mine Rd in Bethel. Active police incident. If you are in the area, remain inside with lights out.
— Bethel Township (@BethelTownship) December 23, 2019
Police have surrounded the home and are attempting to negotiate with the subject.
It’s unclear why police was called or if anyone else is in the home.
Approximately 10 homes in the area have been evacuated with 15 people taking shelter at the Bethel fire station, officials say.
No injuries have been reported.
