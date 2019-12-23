  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bethel Township news, Delaware County news, Local, Local TV

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bethel Township are dealing with an active police incident after a shooting was reported from a house in the area of 1500 block of South Garnet Mine Road. Delaware County Emergency Services issued a shelter in place advisory for the area.

Officials are telling residents to seek shelter in the area to remain inside with their lights off.

Police have surrounded the home and are attempting to negotiate with the subject.

It’s unclear why police was called or if anyone else is in the home.

Approximately 10 homes in the area have been evacuated with 15 people taking shelter at the Bethel fire station, officials say.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

