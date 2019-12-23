Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a violent start to the holiday week in Philadelphia. A teen boy was gunned down and a 19-year-old man was critically wounded in separate shootings in North Philadelphia on Monday.
Police say the 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times and killed on the 3100 block of North 24th Street, shortly after 1:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a separate shooting some 15 minutes later, a 19-year-old man was critically wounded after he was shot in the arm on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. He was transported to Temple University Hospital.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
