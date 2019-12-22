PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s typically the most wonderful time of the year, but maybe not if you’re flying during the holidays. According to the Philadelphia International Airport, 727,000 people will be flying between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1.
AAA says it is a record year for travelers because people have some extra income they are willing to spend.
To keep holiday travel stress free experts are offering some tips.
They recommend checking your flight status before leaving for the airport. Showing up at least two hours ahead of your scheduled departure. If you are traveling with gifts, wrap them when you get to your destination because security will open them if they flag something. They also suggest enrolling in programs such as TSA PreCheck and Global Entry.
