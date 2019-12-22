



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans are whipped up into a frenzy after the Birds’ big win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. One fan even crashed Doug Pederson’s postgame press conference.

The excitement at Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philadelphia felt more like fans were watching a playoff game. The Birds won and many called it an early Christmas gift.

It was a complete jubilation. Hugs and then later a dance party inside Chickie’s and Pete’s. Fans took their excitement to new heights after the Eagles beat the Cowboys in a must-win game, 17-9, to take full control of the NFC East.

“It was awesome from the beginning. First second to the end,” one fan said. “They was talking trash this morning.”

“The adrenaline through my body. I was like, ‘Come on, we have to get it,'” fan Deon Godbold said.

All eyes were glued to the screens.

“No more [Nick] Foles. It’s all about [Carson] Wentz and they did it. My man Warren. Everybody came through,” fan Monty Gee said. “Ertz did his thing and like my shirt, ‘ho,’ ho, ho,’ merry Christmas to us. Merry Christmas to us. We did it, baby.”

And what good is an NFL game without the smack talk.

The main target? Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“He’s not going to beat the Eagles ever,” one fan said. “He can come here all he wants. He will never beat the Eagles at Lincoln Financial [Field].”

Some fans wore their good luck charms.

“It was ready. I brought my ring out, you see it. We got rings. Listen, we’re on a mission. We back, we back baby,” one fan said.

Now the big question, can the Eagles go all the way?

“Oh yeah, 100%. Birds all the way,” one fan said.

Fans believe the Eagles have a clean slate now. Up next? The Giants next Sunday.