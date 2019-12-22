PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Sixers fans are now banned from the Wells Fargo Center for heckling an opposing player. Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected Saturday night after going into the stands to confront the fans.
The two fans apparently made vulgar gestures and yelled obscenities at Thomas after he made a free throw. The fans are now banned for 12 months.
The season-ticket holder who gave those fans the tickets also had his season tickets revoked.
"A fan has both of his middle fingers up, and said 'F— you, b—-' three times. … I go in the stands to confront him. … His response was, 'I'm sorry. I just wanted a Frosty.'"
Isaiah Thomas explained why he went into the stands to confront a Sixers fan. pic.twitter.com/ZpYrmEHZKz
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2019
Thomas said one of the fans apologized and told him that he just wanted a Frosty.
Wendy’s gives away a Frosty to fans if an opposing player misses two free throws.
You must log in to post a comment.