By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Sixers fans are now banned from the Wells Fargo Center for heckling an opposing player. Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected Saturday night after going into the stands to confront the fans.

The two fans apparently made vulgar gestures and yelled obscenities at Thomas after he made a free throw. The fans are now banned for 12 months.

The season-ticket holder who gave those fans the tickets also had his season tickets revoked.

Thomas said one of the fans apologized and told him that he just wanted a Frosty.

Wendy’s gives away a Frosty to fans if an opposing player misses two free throws.

