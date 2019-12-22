



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was found dead near the scene of the home explosion and fire in South Philadelphia. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. along the 800 block of Reed Street, which is just around the corner from where the fire happened Thursday.

“It’s too close to home, it’s too close to home,” neighbor Sandy Galasso said. “It’s scary.”

Sandy and Lou Galasso have lived in this South Philly neighborhood their entire lives.

On Saturday night, the couple witnessed a dead body lying on the ground near the 9th and Reed Streets.

Police say the man was struck once in his head with an unknown, blunt object by two men wearing all black clothing.

The Galassos say their son knew the victim.

“I think he used to work at Geno’s Steaks,” Lou Galasso said.

They say he lived a few blocks away.

Saturday’s homicide marks the third death in this tight-knit neighborhood in two days.

Just around the corner, on the 1400 block of South 8th Street, an unexplained row house explosion leveled three homes and killed two people.

“It’s everywhere. I have an app on my phone — Citizen app — and it’s constantly binging. It’s so close to home,” Sandy Galasso said.

The motive behind Saturday night’s attack is not clear.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.