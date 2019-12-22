Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Saturday in South Philadelphia. According to officials, the 39-year-old man was found around 10:30 p.m. along the 800 block of Reed Street, near the scene of the home explosion and fire that happened on Thursday.
Police say the victim was struck in the head with a blunt object by two males wearing all black clothing.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
