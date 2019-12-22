PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s never a dull moment with Eagles fans. After the Eagles took control of the NFC East in Sunday’s 17-9 win over the Cowboys, head coach Doug Pederson was ready to speak with the media when he was welcome by an unexpected visitor.
A reportedly intoxicated fan snuck into the media room, interrupted a reporter and then asked Pederson a question about Eli Manning.
“Eli… Eli next week, what do you think?” the fan asked.
Pederson asked who the person was and then if he was credentialed. The fan was then thrown out of the press conference.
“Timeout,” Pederson said.
A 20 or a full?
“Yeah, I want a full,” Pederson said. “Holy cow, this will be on SportsCenter.”
The Eagles face the Giants next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. A win and they clinch the NFC East.
