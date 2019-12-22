PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia International Airport officials are asking passengers to use their best judgment this holiday travel season. In a tweet, they recommend travelers avoid drinking too much before boarding.
Officials say incidents caused by intoxicated passengers are on the rise.
“Don’t be a Grinch that imbibes too much before boarding the plane,” the tweet said.
Don’t be the Grinch that imbibes too much before boarding the plane. Incidents caused by intoxicated passengers are on the rise. Remember, the Grinch’s heart, not his blood alcohol level, grew three sizes. #Flyresponsibly pic.twitter.com/gslN6Wn3mh
— PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) December 20, 2019
They also reminded travelers that the Grinch’s heart, not his blood alcohol level, grew three sizes.
You must log in to post a comment.