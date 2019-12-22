By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia International Airport officials are asking passengers to use their best judgment this holiday travel season. In a tweet, they recommend travelers avoid drinking too much before boarding.

Officials say incidents caused by intoxicated passengers are on the rise.

“Don’t be a Grinch that imbibes too much before boarding the plane,” the tweet said.

They also reminded travelers that the Grinch’s heart, not his blood alcohol level, grew three sizes.

