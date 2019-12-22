



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about a study that found dogs can count and know if you are shortchanging them on their treats. This week’s Pet Project also talks about your dog’s preferred music choice and how to properly measure your pet’s food.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Jean Claude— A sweet 3-year-old hound mix who has been waiting patiently at the shelter for a forever family. He loves to play with toys and sits very well for treats.

Jean Claude loves taking walks and is very good on his leash. He loves belly rubs and thinks he is a lap dog and kisses are his specialties! If you want a best friend for life, Jean Claude will not let you down.

Lebron— A 9-year-old pittie who was recently returned to the shelter after living his entire life in a forever family. He is a staff and volunteer favorite who loves everyone he meets.

He still has a bounce in his step even with his advanced age and would like to find a home in time for the holidays.

LeBron is recommended for homes with teenagers and older.

Timmy — A 4-year-old super friendly cat who unfortunately will need surgery for a luxating patella.

He will have an orthopedic consult in January, and from there we will raise funds to get him his surgery and help find a forever family.

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. It's now open every day.