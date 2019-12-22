SPORTS ALERT:In must-win game, Eagles beat Cowboys, 17-9, to take control of NFC East
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMA Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMInspira Health Sports Zone
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden News, Local, Local TV


CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County police officers and Santa Claus delivered toys to families in need on Sunday. CBS3 was in Camden, where some 160 families and their children received toys to make their holidays brighter.

The toys were donated by local businesses.

(Credit: CBS3)

Area churches and community groups provided the list of families who could use a helping hand.

“It’s very important to be able to give back. Our officers take great pride in being able to do this, to raise up toys and get them to the less fortunate kids that may not have the ability to get any presents for Christmas,” FOP Lodge 218 President Rick Kunkel said.

It was the fifth straight year for the toy drive.

Comments