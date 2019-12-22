Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County police officers and Santa Claus delivered toys to families in need on Sunday. CBS3 was in Camden, where some 160 families and their children received toys to make their holidays brighter.
The toys were donated by local businesses.
Area churches and community groups provided the list of families who could use a helping hand.
“It’s very important to be able to give back. Our officers take great pride in being able to do this, to raise up toys and get them to the less fortunate kids that may not have the ability to get any presents for Christmas,” FOP Lodge 218 President Rick Kunkel said.
It was the fifth straight year for the toy drive.
