PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When tragedies like Thursday’s deadly fire in South Philadelphia happen, we see acts of kindness that reflect the spirit of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted out a photo of cards that first responders have received.
The emergency response to 8th & Reed has been tough. The victims and residents are foremost in our minds and actions. A little neighborhood girl made thank you cards for first-responders and dropped them off to us. This is why we love Philly and do what we do! THANK YOU Fiona ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qLV3qcoaQg
— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) December 21, 2019
The cards were sent by a little girl in the neighborhood named Fiona.
The office says this small token of appreciation is why they love the city of Philadelphia and do what they do.
