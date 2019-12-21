  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    11:30 AMBest Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When tragedies like Thursday’s deadly fire in South Philadelphia happen, we see acts of kindness that reflect the spirit of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted out a photo of cards that first responders have received.

The cards were sent by a little girl in the neighborhood named Fiona.

‘One Combined Beating Heart’: South Philadelphia Community Raising Thousands For Families Affected By Explosion, Fire

The office says this small token of appreciation is why they love the city of Philadelphia and do what they do.

Comments