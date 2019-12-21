CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Saturday is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year. The last Saturday before Christmas is known as Super Saturday, and merchants are hoping to get more business with last-minute bargains.
Kohls is just one of the stores targeting procrastinating shoppers. They will be open 24 hours until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
According to the National Retail Federation, 147 million people are expected to participate in Super Saturday. That number is slightly up from 2018 and includes people who are shopping online and in-store.
The NRF also says that most procrastinators are men and young consumers.
“What’s still on your holiday shopping list?” CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore asked.
“Everything,” Jose Negron said. “I just didn’t have any time but now I have the time.”
Clothes, toys and gift cards are the top three things people are shopping for this year.
Experts are expecting consumers to spend $34 billion on Super Saturday.
To see CBS3’s holiday mall hours guide, click here.
