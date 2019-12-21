PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have announced the arrest of a woman in connection to the hit-and-run death of an 82-year-old woman in Northeast Philadelphia. According to police, Romualda Gulbiniene, 67, now faces multiple charges including careless driving and accidents involving death while not properly licensed.
This is in connection to an accident on Dec. 12 when Yulia Sherman was struck and killed at the intersection of Hendrix Street and Bustleton Avenue while carrying groceries.
The grandmother of five had just finished grocery shopping at the NetCost Market when a vehicle struck her and kept going.
Sherman opened two businesses over the years: a Russian grocery store named A&M Supermarket on Old Bustleton Avenue and Odessa’s Restaurant near Bustleton Avenue and Red Lion Road.
Mark Ingerman, Sherman’s son-in-law, says Sherman immigrated to the United States from the Soviet Union in 1978.
“She’s an angel. We will miss her and her grandkids will miss her,” Ingerman said last week.
